CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.0 %
CrowdStrike stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
