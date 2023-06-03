CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.0 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.