CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

