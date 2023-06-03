DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Craig Hallum

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSIGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded DZS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DZS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.57.

DZS Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. DZS has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 551.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Stories

