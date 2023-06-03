Truist Financial Trims ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Target Price to $93.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGN. Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.40.

ASGN Stock Performance

NYSE:ASGN opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. ASGN has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 311.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 23.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

