New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

