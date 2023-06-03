New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arcosa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Arcosa by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

NYSE ACA opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 3.47%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

