Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xencor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Trading Up 2.0 %

XNCR stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $127,847.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $127,847.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Celia Eckert sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $77,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,543 shares of company stock valued at $607,254 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

