Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,814 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 156,971 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

