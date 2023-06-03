New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCEB. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 611.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

