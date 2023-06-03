Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $949.24 million, a PE ratio of 119.37 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.58%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

