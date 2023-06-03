New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

