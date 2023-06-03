Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

