Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,059,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

