The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $41,973,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $148.98 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

