New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,046 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,660,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,195 shares of company stock worth $162,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 6.5 %

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of PEBO opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

