New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,253,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,621,000 after buying an additional 535,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 696,197 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,172,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAUR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.94 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

