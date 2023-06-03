New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,509 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

