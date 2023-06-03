New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $537,000 Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gatos Silver worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Gatos Silver by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gatos Silver by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gatos Silver by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

GATO stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

