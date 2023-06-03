New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $322,551.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $223,454.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,860.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,431. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $40.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.