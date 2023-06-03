New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,339 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 124,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,002 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,293 shares of company stock valued at $340,025 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 7.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

