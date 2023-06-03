New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,851 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $17.48 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

