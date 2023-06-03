New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 967 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of MTX opened at $58.49 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.