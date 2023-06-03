Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at $623,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at $434,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at $623,305.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,495 shares of company stock valued at $173,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $460.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.