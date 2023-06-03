New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Price Performance

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.