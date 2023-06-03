New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 689 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTFC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

