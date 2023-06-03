New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,741,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $13,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Itron by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 198,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 58.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 518,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 191,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Itron stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $69.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

