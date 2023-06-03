New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $977,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,998,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Articles

