New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.22%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

