WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

