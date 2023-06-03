New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

