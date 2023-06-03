New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,691 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arko worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arko by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arko by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arko by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Arko Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $903.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

