Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:TPH opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.