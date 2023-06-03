Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO opened at $12.82 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $906.76 million, a PE ratio of -30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. Analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $51,047.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,950.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $51,047.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,950.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $519,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

