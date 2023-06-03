New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in SpartanNash by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 560,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,398,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $788.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

