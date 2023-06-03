New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $341.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

