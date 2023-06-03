New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $514,000 Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $99.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

