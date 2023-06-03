New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PC Connection by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 64.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

CNXN stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

