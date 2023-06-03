Robin Wright Buys 13,750 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vaccitech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $2.41 on Friday. Vaccitech plc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the third quarter worth $4,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
