Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.43.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $174.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.49. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 33.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

