Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,160 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

