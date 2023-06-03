Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VO opened at $210.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

