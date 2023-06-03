HRT Financial LP Sells 15,187 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $141.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

