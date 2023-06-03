The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.