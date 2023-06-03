HRT Financial LP Takes Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.35.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 96.37%. The company had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

