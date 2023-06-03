HRT Financial LP Acquires 5,531 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 377,455 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CBIZ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $245,550.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,139.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $245,550.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,663. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $52.83 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

