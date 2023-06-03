HRT Financial LP Buys 5,515 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Employers worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Employers

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Trading Up 5.7 %

EIG stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.