HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.16% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after buying an additional 403,971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,626,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 38,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 91,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 544,200 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVIR opened at $4.50 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $375.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

