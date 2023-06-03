HRT Financial LP Purchases 143,374 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 1,037.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,374 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 239,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHR opened at $4.23 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $278.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Several analysts have commented on BHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

