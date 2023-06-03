TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Director William Bosworth Sells 523 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,441,000 after purchasing an additional 444,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,973,000 after buying an additional 973,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

