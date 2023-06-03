Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 65,518 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Comerica by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 539,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,977.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 292,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Comerica by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,008,000 after acquiring an additional 267,593 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Comerica Trading Up 7.2 %

CMA stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

